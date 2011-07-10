Funeral services set for hero Spc. James A. Butz

Visitation for Spc. James A. Butz, 21, has been scheduled from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 2050 N. 1100N in Chesterton.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, from Bethlehem Lutheran.

Arrangements are in the care of White-Love Funeral Home, 525 S. Second St. in Chesterton.

Butz, a medic with the 82nd Airborne Division, died a hero on Sept. 28 in Afghanistan of injuries inflicted by an improvised explosive device (IED), while rushing to aid two Marines hit by a previous IED. All three men perished.

Butz, son of John Jr. and MaryJane Butz, brother of Will and John, was a Porter resident and a 2009 graduate of Chesterton High School, where he played football and wrestled.

A full obituary will appear in Friday’s edition of the Chesterton Tribune.