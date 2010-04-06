Service set for Lila L. Hokanson Hudgens

Former Porter Town Clerk-Treasurer Lila L. Hokanson Hudgens of Porter passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2010 in Valparaiso. She was 80.

She was born May 20, 1930 in Gary, the daughter of Vadim Dockim and Elizabeth Toth Dockim, both of whom preceded her in death.

She is survived by her son, Guy (wife Jennifer) Hokanson of Salina, Kan.; daughter, Jodie Hokanson of Knox; grandchildren Bryan Stifle of Hobart and Danielle Hokanson of Knox; sisters Vivian (husband William) Hillborn of Lincolnshire, Ill. and Eleanor Walters of Lafayette, Ind.; sister-in-law Linnea Hokanson of Porter; brother-in-law David (JoAnn) Hokanson of Porter; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Edwin Hokanson in 1963 and James Hudgens in 2006, and by a sister, Zena Halgren.

Lila was clerk treasurer for Porter for 29 years and had also retired from the Porter County Voter Registration Office. She was a member of the Porter VFW 2511 Porter Women’s Auxiliary and bridge and UNO clubs. Her hobbies included playing cards, cross stitch, puzzles, and reading. She also enjoyed baking and decorating lamb cakes and sharing them with friends, family and neighbors during the Easter season.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 7, at 11 a.m. from White-Love Funeral Home, 525 S. Second Street, Chesterton, with Pastor G. Thomas Jones officiating. Burial will take place at the Chesterton Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 6 from 2 to 6 p.m. at White-Love Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the Porter United Methodist Missions Committee. For more information, call 926-1309.

Posted 6/4/2010