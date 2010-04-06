Service set for Lila L. Hokanson Hudgens

Former Porter Town Clerk-Treasurer Lila L. Hokanson Hudgens of Porter passed
away Wednesday, June 2, 2010 in Valparaiso. She was 80.
She was born May
20, 1930 in Gary, the daughter of Vadim Dockim and Elizabeth Toth Dockim,
both of whom preceded her in death.
She is survived
by her son, Guy (wife Jennifer) Hokanson of Salina, Kan.; daughter, Jodie
Hokanson of Knox; grandchildren Bryan Stifle of Hobart and Danielle Hokanson
of Knox; sisters Vivian (husband William) Hillborn of Lincolnshire, Ill. and
Eleanor Walters of Lafayette, Ind.; sister-in-law Linnea Hokanson of Porter;
brother-in-law David (JoAnn) Hokanson of Porter; and many nieces and
nephews.
She is preceded
in death by her husbands, Edwin Hokanson in 1963 and James Hudgens in 2006,
and by a sister, Zena Halgren.
Lila was clerk
treasurer for Porter for 29 years and had also retired from the Porter
County Voter Registration Office. She was a member of the Porter VFW 2511
Porter Women’s Auxiliary and bridge and UNO clubs. Her hobbies included
playing cards, cross stitch, puzzles, and reading. She also enjoyed baking
and decorating lamb cakes and sharing them with friends, family and
neighbors during the Easter season.
Funeral services
will be held Monday, June 7, at 11 a.m. from White-Love Funeral Home, 525 S.
Second Street, Chesterton, with Pastor G. Thomas Jones officiating. Burial
will take place at the Chesterton Cemetery. The family will receive friends
on Sunday, June 6 from 2 to 6 p.m. at White-Love Funeral Home. Memorials may
be given to the Porter United Methodist Missions Committee. For more
information, call 926-1309.
Posted 6/4/2010