Service set for John M. Kerr

Updated May 7, 2010: A memorial service for the late John M. Kerr is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at St. John’s United Church at 225 W. Lincoln Ave. in Chesterton.

Kerr, a Chesterton resident, died Thursday, April 29, 2010, at the age of 87.

----

Chesterton resident John M. Kerr passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2010 in Chicago, Ill. He was 87.

Born on April 28, 1923 in Gary, he was the son of the late Maxim J. and Katherine (Pitchitino) Gallinatti. In May of 1947, he married Nancy J. (Hodson) Kerr, his wife of 63 years who survives in Chesterton. Also surviving are sons John H. Kerr of Fall Brook, Calif. and Robert B. (wife Elizabeth) Kerr of Chesterton; and grandchildren, J.T., Katie, Max, Adam and Ellen.

John was preceded in death by his step father, Ben H. Kerr, and daughter-in-law, Mary Ellen Kerr.

John graduated from Horace Mann High School in Gary and served in the U.S. Army during WWII, becoming a captain in the Quarter Master Corp. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Business Management and was a member of Delta Thau Delta fraternity.

After returning to Gary, John started a career of automobile sales in the late 1950’s when he joined the used car department at McNary-Welter Ford. He worked every day in the car business up until April 1 of this year. Over the last 50 years, he owned dealerships that sold Buick, Opal, Porsche, Audi, Volkswagen, Fiat, Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Chevrolet, Oldsmobile, Ford, Mercury, Toyota and Scion. He was a recipient of the Time Magazine Quality Dealer of the Year award. A lifetime sports enthusiast, he was a devoted Chicago Cubs fan and thoroughly enjoyed watching his grandchildren compete for their school teams.

Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 8 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s United Church, 225 W. Lincoln Ave., Chesterton. Memorials may be made to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) or to the VNA/Lukach Memorial Scholarship Fund. Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home in Chesterton is handling arrangements. See www.ee-fh.com for online obituary and condolences.