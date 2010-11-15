Helen Hess service set

Former Porter resident Helen R. Hess of Flora, Ind., passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2010 in Lafayette surrounded by her family. She was 85.

Helen was born in Valparaiso on Nov. 28, 1924 to William and Hazel (Woodman) Ehlers. She graduated from Chesterton High School in 1942. Helen held the office of Westchester Township Assessor for many years. She was also a precinct committee person for Westchester 5. She was a member of the Michigan City Moose Lodge. She was a lifelong Porter resident before moving to Flora in 1995 and was a member of Porter United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her children Hartzel David Hess (wife Mary) of Mainz-Kastel, Germany, Dr. Susan Nelson of Ottawa, Canada, Clifton Hess of Washington D.C., Pauline McCoy (husband Russell) of LaPorte, and Giselle Parrett (Gary) of Bringhurst, Ind.; sister Mabel Brainerd of Brentwood, Calif.; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hartzel Hess in 1954; brothers, William Bud Ehlers Jr. and Milton Danderson; sisters, Mae Samuelson, Margaret Bobo and Mildred Sexton; and son-in-law, Michael Nelson.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2010 at 11 a.m., at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, 517 Broadway, Chesterton with Rev. G. Thomas Jones officiating. Burial will take place at Chesterton Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. www.EE-FH.com