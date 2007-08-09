Donald Urello service planned

Former Chesterton resident and Bethlehem Steel executive Donald R. Urello
died June 3, 2010. He was 76.
Born in Bethlehem, Pa., he was the son of Marjorie and Nicholas Urello. He
graduated from Lehigh University and was a resident of Pinehurst, N.C. for
13 years after relocating from Chesterton.
He worked for Bethlehem Steel Corporation in Pennsylvania and Indiana for 37
years. He was responsible for the relocation of hundreds of management staff
from Pennsylvania to Indiana as the new Burns Harbor plant was constructed.
He was also responsible for the purchase of property for and development of
the Sand Creek Country Club. He was a real estate broker and active in
community group leadership throughout his career including the YMCA, Chamber
of Commerce, the Republican Party, and Lions Club. He was also awarded the
Sagamore of the Wabash, the highest honor granted by the Indiana governor.
He retired as Superintendent of Personnel and as Superintendent of the
medical clinic at Bethlehem Steel.
Don was active in his church as elder, serving as chair of
administration/personnel. He also worked on a nominating committee in a
search for a new pastor, and served several years at the Presbytery of
Coastal Carolina on the Committee on Ministry. He was nominated as
“Volunteer of the Year” in 2009. He also served on a long-range planning
committee and chaired a land commission.
Don is survived by his wife, Faye; mother, Marjorie; daughters Valerie and
Chris Urello and Mary Nallenweg; brothers Charles and James; granddaughters
Stephanie, Kari, Sarah and Meghan; four great grandchildren; and two
God-children.
A memorial service will be held at Community Presbyterian Church in
Pinehurst, N.C. on Saturday, July 17, at 1 p.m. The family will greet
friends at a reception immediately following in the Fellowship Hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Presbyterian Church, P.O.
Box 1449, Pinehurst, N.C. 28370.