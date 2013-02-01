Visclosky votes 'No' on 'cliff' compromise

U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-1st, was one of only 16 Democrats in the House
to vote “No” on Tuesday’s “fiscal-cliff” deal.
The House approved the measure by a 257-167 vote. A total of 172 Democrats
voted in favor of the measure. Visclosky was not one of them.
After the vote, Visclosky released this statement: “I have long maintained
that the solutions to our nation’s fiscal problems must be balanced and
comprehensive,” Visclosky said. “Unfortunately, the plan passed by the House
and Senate to avoid the ‘fiscal cliff’ is neither. While I am heartened that
most Americans will not see their tax rates increase, the plan adds $4
trillion to the national debt while leaving some of the most pressing tax
and spending issues facing our country unresolved. The American people
deserve more than a Congress that continually kicks the can down the road
and fails to provide true certainty to all Americans. I urge my colleagues
to get back to work and develop a real plan to put our country on a sounder
fiscal footing.”
Donnelly
Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Joe Donnelly, D-2nd, voted “yes” on the compromise and
released this statement:
“I voted for the bipartisan, Senate-passed compromise because it preserves
low tax rates for 98 percent of families and 97 percent of small businesses.
It is far from perfect, as I would have preferred to keep low rates for
everyone for one year while our economy continues to recover, but the
American people deserve a Congress that is willing to compromise to get
things done.
“Too many in Washington have allowed their own political interests to trump
their ultimate responsibility to work together to do what is best for our
country. Moving forward, I strongly believe that we need to set politics
aside and work together to reduce spending as we further put our fiscal
house in order.”
Coats
Sen. Dan Coats, R-Ind., released this statement on the measure, originally
crafted in the Senate:
“Careening from crisis to crisis, addressing the fiscal cliff in the 11th
hour is no way to govern. Once again, Washington missed an opportunity to
present a real, long-term deficit reduction plan that would address our
fiscal crisis.
“This stop-gap measure is simply the lesser of two evils. Allowing our
country to slip off the fiscal cliff and raise taxes on every American is
unacceptable. American taxpayers should not have to pay the price for
Washington’s dysfunction. The cost of not acting could result in an average
tax increase of $4,000 on Hoosier families and $2,800 on individuals.
“Through hard negotiations, Republicans were able to protect 99 percent of
all taxpayers from any tax hikes and permanently lock in the current lower
rates. This fiscal cliff deal is not a long-term solution; it is only round
one. Round two is only weeks away when the Treasury is scheduled to reach
the limit of its borrowing authority, at which time we must confront and
correct our spending problem.
“The White House and the Senate have used the President’s repeated vow to
raise taxes on millionaires as an obstacle to delivering a long-term deficit
reduction plan. By holding 99 percent of Americans hostage, the President
was able to raise taxes on the top one-percent, but now there is no excuse
for avoiding the real fiscal cliff—the out-of-control spending and
borrowing.
“We have proven in Indiana that lower taxes, reduced spending, and a more
limited government is a model that works. Congress and the President must
find the political will to strengthen our economic future and it starts by
being honest with the American people about what needs to be done. Reforming
Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security to make them solvent, overhauling
our complex tax code, and reducing government spending is the only way to
solve our fiscal crisis and ensure future generations will inherit a
stronger and more prosperous country.”