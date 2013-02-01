Visclosky votes 'No' on 'cliff' compromise

U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-1st, was one of only 16 Democrats in the House to vote “No” on Tuesday’s “fiscal-cliff” deal.

The House approved the measure by a 257-167 vote. A total of 172 Democrats voted in favor of the measure. Visclosky was not one of them.

After the vote, Visclosky released this statement: “I have long maintained that the solutions to our nation’s fiscal problems must be balanced and comprehensive,” Visclosky said. “Unfortunately, the plan passed by the House and Senate to avoid the ‘fiscal cliff’ is neither. While I am heartened that most Americans will not see their tax rates increase, the plan adds $4 trillion to the national debt while leaving some of the most pressing tax and spending issues facing our country unresolved. The American people deserve more than a Congress that continually kicks the can down the road and fails to provide true certainty to all Americans. I urge my colleagues to get back to work and develop a real plan to put our country on a sounder fiscal footing.”

Donnelly

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Joe Donnelly, D-2nd, voted “yes” on the compromise and released this statement:

“I voted for the bipartisan, Senate-passed compromise because it preserves low tax rates for 98 percent of families and 97 percent of small businesses. It is far from perfect, as I would have preferred to keep low rates for everyone for one year while our economy continues to recover, but the American people deserve a Congress that is willing to compromise to get things done.

“Too many in Washington have allowed their own political interests to trump their ultimate responsibility to work together to do what is best for our country. Moving forward, I strongly believe that we need to set politics aside and work together to reduce spending as we further put our fiscal house in order.”

Coats

Sen. Dan Coats, R-Ind., released this statement on the measure, originally crafted in the Senate:

“Careening from crisis to crisis, addressing the fiscal cliff in the 11th hour is no way to govern. Once again, Washington missed an opportunity to present a real, long-term deficit reduction plan that would address our fiscal crisis.

“This stop-gap measure is simply the lesser of two evils. Allowing our country to slip off the fiscal cliff and raise taxes on every American is unacceptable. American taxpayers should not have to pay the price for Washington’s dysfunction. The cost of not acting could result in an average tax increase of $4,000 on Hoosier families and $2,800 on individuals.

“Through hard negotiations, Republicans were able to protect 99 percent of all taxpayers from any tax hikes and permanently lock in the current lower rates. This fiscal cliff deal is not a long-term solution; it is only round one. Round two is only weeks away when the Treasury is scheduled to reach the limit of its borrowing authority, at which time we must confront and correct our spending problem.

“The White House and the Senate have used the President’s repeated vow to raise taxes on millionaires as an obstacle to delivering a long-term deficit reduction plan. By holding 99 percent of Americans hostage, the President was able to raise taxes on the top one-percent, but now there is no excuse for avoiding the real fiscal cliff—the out-of-control spending and borrowing.

“We have proven in Indiana that lower taxes, reduced spending, and a more limited government is a model that works. Congress and the President must find the political will to strengthen our economic future and it starts by being honest with the American people about what needs to be done. Reforming Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security to make them solvent, overhauling our complex tax code, and reducing government spending is the only way to solve our fiscal crisis and ensure future generations will inherit a stronger and more prosperous country.”