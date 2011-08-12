BROOKFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Suburban Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo has two new animals: a pair of young snow leopards.

The female and male snow leopards arrived at Brookfield Zoo in mid-October. One-year-old Sarani is from a zoo in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and 1 1/2-year-old Sabu is from Cape May County Park Zoo in New Jersey. Visitors can now see the cats after they were in quarantine for a month at the zoo’s hospital.

The zoo plans to let the snow leopards mate and hopefully have a healthy litter of cubs. There are about 140 snow leopards at 63 U.S. zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Experts estimate the wild population of snow leopards is between 3,500 and 7,000.

Brookfield Zoo has exhibited snow leopards since 1936.