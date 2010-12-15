EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — The state of Indiana is seeking to seize personal belongings of former East Chicago Mayor Robert Pastrick.

The Post-Tribune of Merrillville says Attorney General Greg Zoeller filed a proposed writ of execution last week in U.S. District Court in South Bend that asks for U.S. marshals to collect items from two properties associated with Pastrick. Among the items sought are jewelry, art, stocks and bonds, cash and memorabilia.

In March, a federal judge ordered Pastrick and two ex-aides to pay $108 million in civil damages because his campaign used public money on private driveways, patios and walkways to court voters in the 1999 Democratic primary. The state has been trying to collect since.

Pastrick attorney Michael Bosch says Pastrick doesn’t have items of great value.