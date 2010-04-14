South Shore weekend outages told; first in May

Folks planning weekend trips to Chicago this year via South Shore commuter
rail should put a few dates on their calendar.
In May, August, September, October, and November, the Northern Indiana
Commuter Transportation District has scheduled a total of seven weekend
outages, beginning at 2:30 a.m. Saturday and ending at 3 a.m. Monday,
between the South Bend and Gary Metro Center stations, including Dune Park
Station.
The dates:
•May 15-17.
•Aug. 7-9.
•Aug. 28-30.
•Sept. 18-20.
•Oct. 2-4.
•Oct. 23-25.
•Nov. 6-8.
No busing will be available due to variability of demand, NICTD said.