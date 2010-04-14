South Shore weekend outages told; first in May

Folks planning weekend trips to Chicago this year via South Shore commuter rail should put a few dates on their calendar.

In May, August, September, October, and November, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District has scheduled a total of seven weekend outages, beginning at 2:30 a.m. Saturday and ending at 3 a.m. Monday, between the South Bend and Gary Metro Center stations, including Dune Park Station.

The dates:

•May 15-17.

•Aug. 7-9.

•Aug. 28-30.

•Sept. 18-20.

•Oct. 2-4.

•Oct. 23-25.

•Nov. 6-8.

No busing will be available due to variability of demand, NICTD said.