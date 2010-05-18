South Bend airport adds flights

The South Bend Regional Airport recently added a daily inbound and outbound flight to Detroit and Atlanta, and will soon add a second flight to Minneapolis-St. Paul.

The airport now has three daily departures to Atlanta and six per day to Detroit. On June 10, a second trip will be added to Minneapolis-St. Paul that will run through mid-August.

With the additional daily flights, the South Bend airport will offer 14 daily nonstop flights to four Delta hubs: Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Cincinnati. “We are pleased with the new flights,” said airport director John Schalliol. “The additional lift will give SBN passengers more flight options and reaffirms Delta’s confidence in our region.”

