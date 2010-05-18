South Bend airport adds flights

The South Bend Regional Airport recently added a daily inbound and outbound
flight to Detroit and Atlanta, and will soon add a second flight to
Minneapolis-St. Paul.
The airport now has three daily departures to Atlanta and six per day to
Detroit. On June 10, a second trip will be added to Minneapolis-St. Paul
that will run through mid-August.
With the
additional daily flights, the South Bend airport will offer 14 daily nonstop
flights to four Delta hubs: Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and
Cincinnati. “We are pleased with the new flights,” said airport director
John Schalliol. “The additional lift will give SBN passengers more flight
options and reaffirms Delta’s confidence in our region.”
