CHICAGO (AP) — Veterinarians at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium say a baby dolphin
born two weeks ago is male.
The aquarium debuted the baby Pacific white-sided dolphin calf to
photographers on Tuesday. Shedd’s animal care and health team confirmed the
calf’s gender through visual observation. Aquarium officials say mother
Piquet is taking care of her baby and the pair swims together.
Last week the calf started nursing and aquarium officials say he’s been
gaining weight. Shedd’s animal experts say the baby dolphin weighs about 30
pounds — 5 pounds more than he weighed when he was born on May 28.
The mother and baby dolphin will remain off exhibit for a few more weeks as
veterinarians monitor and care for them.