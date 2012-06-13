CHICAGO (AP) — Veterinarians at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium say a baby dolphin born two weeks ago is male.

The aquarium debuted the baby Pacific white-sided dolphin calf to photographers on Tuesday. Shedd’s animal care and health team confirmed the calf’s gender through visual observation. Aquarium officials say mother Piquet is taking care of her baby and the pair swims together.

Last week the calf started nursing and aquarium officials say he’s been gaining weight. Shedd’s animal experts say the baby dolphin weighs about 30 pounds — 5 pounds more than he weighed when he was born on May 28.

The mother and baby dolphin will remain off exhibit for a few more weeks as veterinarians monitor and care for them.