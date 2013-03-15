Purdue Calumet faces $4M deficit, plans cuts

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University's northwestern Indiana campus is closing an academic center and may shutter a child care center for students and staff to help it weather a $4 million deficit.

Purdue University Calumet spokesman Wes Lukoshus says the university won't accept students this fall at its Academic Learning Center in Merrillville as it weighs the future of the $9 million center that opened in 2005.

He tells The Times of Munster Purdue President Mitch Daniels is aware of the school's financial situation.

Lukoshus says the school's full-time enrollment fell 11 percent last fall and a $4 million deficit is projected for 2013. He says school officials are eyeing faculty positions, programs and facilities as they try to reduce costs. That includes possibly closing the Charlotte R. Riley Child Center.

