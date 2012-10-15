Power outage affects South Shore sked

A power loss disrupted the South Shore commuter line’s schedule on Sunday, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District said.

Early on Sunday, train service was suspended between South Bend and East Chicago because of the loss of commercial power from NIPSCO in Porter County. The incident also caused extensive damage to a South Shore substation.

The following trains were annulled or affected:

•Westbound trains 502 and 504 between South Bend and Chicago; and westbound Train 606 between Michigan City and East Chicago.

•Eastbound Train 503 between East Chicago and South Bend; and eastbound trains 603 and 605 between East Chicago and Michigan City.

NICTD regrets any inconvenience caused by this temporary service disruption.