Midway Airport gets its first full-body scanner

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s Midway Airport has joined the already long list of airports that have full-body scanners.

Transportation Security Administration officials are set to officially unveil the new machine Wednesday.

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport is one of around 75 U.S. airports that have already been using scanners.

They’re designed to detect nonmetallic weapons. But some travelers complain the scanners are unnecessarily intrusive and embarrassing. Other critics say the x-ray type pictures they take amount to “virtual strip searches.”

Not all air travelers are selected for full-body scans.

The majority are required only to walk through more common metal detectors.

The TSA says the new Midway scanner was bought using federal stimulus money.