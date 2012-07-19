Lyric Opera and Second City plan joint show

CHICAGO (AP) — Big voices and big laughs are in store when Lyric Opera of Chicago and The Second City collaborate for a performance in January.

“The Second City Guide to the Opera” for the first time brings together two prominent Chicago arts groups with vastly different audiences.

Lyric Opera’s general director Anthony Freud announced the event Wednesday. He says it will spark new interest in opera among comedy fans.

Soprano Renee Fleming will be featured in the performance as will members of Chicago’s celebrated comedy troupe, other opera singers and instrumental musicians. The comedy and musical revue will be on the Lyric’s main stage the evening of Jan. 5.

Tickets go on sale to Lyric subscribers starting July 18 and to the general public starting Aug. 1.

http://www.lyricopera.org/

http://www.secondcity.com/