INDOT updates on NWI road construction

The Indiana Department of Transportation has released the following updates
on road construction in Northwest Indiana.
Porter County
•The reconstruction of the Ind. 49 bridge over U.S. Highway 12. Traffic is
restricted to one lane in each direction on Ind. 49. Anticipated timeframe:
through September.
Lake County
•Ind. 53 intersection improvements in Crown Point. Occasional daytime
restrictions to east side turning lanes between 93rd Ave. and U.S. Highway
213 as directed by flaggers. Speed limit lowered to 35 miles per hour
through the construction zone. Anticipated timeframe: through November.
LaPorte County
•U.S. Highway 35 bridge construction. U.S. 35 closed between U.S. Highway 6
and U.S. Highway 30 for demolition of old bridge over the Kankakee River and
realignment of the highway over the new bridge. Detour for northbound
traffic: west on U.S. 30, north on Ind. 39, east on U.S. 6. Detour for
southbound traffic: west on U.S. 6, south on Ind. 39, east on U.S. 30.
Anticipated timeframe: through Sept. 15.
•Ind. 2 intersection improvement. Ind. 2 is closed at Forrester Road for the
new alignment of the highway. Detour for eastbound traffic: south on U.S.
421, east on U.S. 6, north on Ind. 39. Detour for westbound traffic: south
on Ind. 39, west on U.S. 6, north on U.S. 421.
•U.S. 20/35 ramp to westbound I-94. The ramp from southbound U.S. 20/25 to
westbound I-94 is closed. Anticipated timeframe: through Aug. 31.