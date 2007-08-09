INDOT updates on NWI road construction

The Indiana Department of Transportation has released the following updates on road construction in Northwest Indiana.

Porter County

•The reconstruction of the Ind. 49 bridge over U.S. Highway 12. Traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction on Ind. 49. Anticipated timeframe: through September.

Lake County

•Ind. 53 intersection improvements in Crown Point. Occasional daytime restrictions to east side turning lanes between 93rd Ave. and U.S. Highway 213 as directed by flaggers. Speed limit lowered to 35 miles per hour through the construction zone. Anticipated timeframe: through November.

LaPorte County

•U.S. Highway 35 bridge construction. U.S. 35 closed between U.S. Highway 6 and U.S. Highway 30 for demolition of old bridge over the Kankakee River and realignment of the highway over the new bridge. Detour for northbound traffic: west on U.S. 30, north on Ind. 39, east on U.S. 6. Detour for southbound traffic: west on U.S. 6, south on Ind. 39, east on U.S. 30. Anticipated timeframe: through Sept. 15.

•Ind. 2 intersection improvement. Ind. 2 is closed at Forrester Road for the new alignment of the highway. Detour for eastbound traffic: south on U.S. 421, east on U.S. 6, north on Ind. 39. Detour for westbound traffic: south on Ind. 39, west on U.S. 6, north on U.S. 421.

•U.S. 20/35 ramp to westbound I-94. The ramp from southbound U.S. 20/25 to westbound I-94 is closed. Anticipated timeframe: through Aug. 31.