Indiana 49 between Division Road and Indiana 8 to close

Ind. 49 between Division Road and Ind. 8—that is, between Valparaiso and Kouts—will be closed during the day from Wednesday, June 6, through the evening of Thursday, June 7, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.

Crews will be conducting a chip- and fog-seal operation.

Southbound traffic will be detoured north on Ind. 49, east on U.S. Highway 30, south on U.S. Highway 421, west on Ind. 8, and then back to Ind. 49.

Northbound traffic will be detoured east on Ind. 8, north on U.S. 421, west on U.S. 30, and back to Ind. 49.

Chip-sealing consists of distributing a liquid asphalt emulsion on the roadway and covering the liquid asphalt with crushed stone to provide a new wearing surface. Chip-sealing extends a roadway’s life by protecting it from moisture, ultra-violet degradation, and any other damaging exposures.

A fog-seal will then be applied on top of the chip-seal. The fog-seal is a light application of asphalt material which can lock in loose stone and help keep down dust. It also blackens the road, which makes pavement markings more visible.

Drivers should exercise caution during these projects. Loose stone will be present on the roadway during the initial cure of the asphalt and can damage windshields and paint on vehicles following each other too closely. It is recommended when traveling on a recently chip-sealed road to slow down and allow additional space between vehicles.