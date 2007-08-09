Illinois to bypass eminent domain to take land for Illiana

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois House has passed legislation giving the state the power to acquire private property for a proposed expressway connecting Interstate 65 in Indiana with Interstate 55 in Illinois.

Under what has been called “quick-take,” the Illinois Transportation Department can bypass eminent domain court proceedings in acquiring private property for the proposed expressway. Proponents of the Illiana highway say with the legislation ground can be broken in 2016.

Although the original legislation backing the project ruled out using quick-take power, Democratic Rep. Anthony DeLuca of Chicago Heights says quick-take is a “necessary evil” to get the highway built.

The Chicago Tribune reports $9 million has been allocated to study the project. It is projected the 47-mile expressway from Lowell, Ind., to Wilmington, Ill. would cost $3 billion to build.