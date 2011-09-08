Field Museum to host exhibit on 9 11 attacks

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s Field Museum is planning an exhibit designed to mark the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“Ground Zero 360” is to include a fragment of a steel I-beam from the World Trade Center along with large-scale, previously unpublished photographs of New York. Visitors also will be able to hear emergency response radio calls from the morning of the attacks.

The exhibit opens Sept. 2 and runs through the end of the year. It is free with basic museum admission.

http://www.fieldmuseum.org