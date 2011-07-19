SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Vintage cars and modern vehicles will share the road in northern Indiana next month for a daylong event celebrating the Lincoln Highway, the nation’s first transcontinental highway.

The South Bend Tribune reports that organizers are gearing up for the Lincoln Highway Adventure that will start in South Bend, run through New Carlisle, LaPorte, Valparaiso and Dyer on the highway’s original route, then make the return trip on the road’s later route and end in Plymouth’s Centennial Park.

Participants in the Aug. 6 event will get passports stamped at designated highway control stations. On the eve of the trip, a vintage car cruise-in will be held in South Bend.

There are plans to schedule a similar event next year where vehicles would drive east on the highway to Ohio.