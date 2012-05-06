CTA to close portion of Red Line for 5 months

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Transit Authority says it will close a major section of its Red Line train route for five months.

The CTA said Monday that it would close nine Red Line stations over 10 miles on the city’s South Side starting in spring 2013. The closures would affect the Cermak/Chinatown station south to 95th Street, the end of the train line. The closures are part of a $425 million track replacement project. The CTA says it’s one of the biggest construction projects in its history.

CTA officials say the closures will let workers finish the project in five months instead of the four years it would take if closures were done only on the weekends. The CTA says it will offer shuttle service, additional buses and discounted rides.