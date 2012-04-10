Coolers and bottles banned on South Shore trains Saturday

Coolers and glass bottles will be prohibited on all Chicago-bound South
Shore commuter line trains on Saturday, Oct. 6, NICTD Transit Police
announced on Wednesday.
While there will
be no actual alcohol restrictions this Saturday on South Shore trains
departing the South Bend Regional Airport Station for the Notre Dame/Miami
football game at Soldier Field in Chicago, coolers and glass bottles will be
prohibited.
“The combination
of coolers and glass bottles onboard our trains present serious safety
concerns for our passengers and employees,” Transit Police Chief Bob Byrd
said. “Therefore, just like many other special event dates throughout the
year, both will be prohibited from South Shore trains on Saturday, Oct. 6.”
NICTD Transit
Police and South Bend Regional Airport Police officers will be assisting
passengers with the boarding of trains but Byrd cautions, “Anyone who
attempts to bring glass bottles or coolers—either manufactured or
improvised—will have the option of returning those items to their vehicles
or they will be denied entry onto the train.”
These
restrictions will be in place on the entire railroad throughout the day.
The South Shore
anticipates a busy day on Saturday and has an extra westbound train
departing South Bend at 12:30 p.m. making limited stops to the Museum
Campus/11th Street Station near Soldier Field. There will also be an extra
eastbound train departing the Museum Campus/11th Street Station 60 minutes
following the conclusion of the game.