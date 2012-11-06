Comments sought June 28 on NPS Porter Beach plans

The National Park Service’s planned Dunesview improvements at Porter Beach will be the subject of a June 28 open house at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, 1215 N. State Road 49 in Porter.

Public input is being sought for preparation of a draft Environmental Assessment and Traffic Improvement Plan for visitor-use upgrades at the Wabash Avenue site.

The proposed project would be for redesigning the area at the Lake Michigan terminus of Wabash Avenue to improve traffic flow, reduce the impact of visitor traffic on residential areas, improve access for emergency vehicles, and provide better visitor services at the beach.

The open house takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. and this format allows the public to arrive any time during the event. A brief, 15-minute presentation will be given at 6:30 p.m. to explain the plan’s purpose and need, objectives, issues and the NPS planning process.

Park staff and contractors will be available June 28 to accept comments and input for the development of the plan; informational displays about the plan will be featured. For more information about the open house, contact supervisory park ranger Bruce Rowe at 395-1609.