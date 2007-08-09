Columbus replica ships to visit Michigan City August 3

Replicas of the Columbus ships, the Pinta and the Nina, will arrive in Michigan City on August 3.

The ships will be docked at the Michigan City Port Authority, 200 Heisman Harbor Road until their departure early Friday morning, August 10.

Both ships tour together as a new and enhanced “sailing museum” for the purpose of educating the public on the caravel, a Portuguese ship used by Columbus and many early explorers to discover the world.

While in port, the public is invited to visit the ships for a walk-aboard, self-guided tour. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $6 for students 5-16. Children 4 and under are free. The ships will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For information, see.thenina.com or email columfnd@surfbvi.com