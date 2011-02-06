CHICAGO (AP) — The annual Fourth of July fireworks show that drew more than a million people to Chicago’s Lake Michigan shores has been canceled.

The Chicago Park District is now in charge of the event. District spokeswoman Jessica Maxey-Faukner says the fireworks show was “a reasonable expense to cut.” The city is encouraging people instead to attend the Navy Pier fireworks shows on July 2 and 4.

Maxey-Faukner says 2010 fireworks cost the city $110,000 not including more than $750,000 in police expenses. Last year instead of one large show the city had three smaller fireworks shows along the lakefront.

The city has cut other events to save money. Chicago’s annual illuminated boat parade, Venetian Night, was cut in 2009 after 52 years. At least four festivals also have been canceled.