Black footed kitten born at Brookfield Zoo

CHICAGO (AP) — There’s a new addition at suburban Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo: a black-footed kitten.

The Chicago Zoological Society that manages the zoo says Tuesday that the kitten’s birth is a first for Brookfield Zoo. The male kitten was born Feb. 14. Zoo officials say the kitten had trouble at first, he was underweight, his body temperature was low and he wasn’t nursing.

But staff hand-reared the kitten and put him in an incubator. The kitten is now 6-weeks-old and gaining weight. The zoo says there are 60 black-footed cats exhibited at 16 accredited zoos in North America. Brookfield Zoo has had the cat species since 2009.

Posted 3/28/2012