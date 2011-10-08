ArcelorMittal pier collapses at Port of Indiana today

BURNS HARBOR, Ind. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard says an ArcelorMittal pier at the Port of Indiana collapsed under the weight of cargo off-loaded from a ship at the on Lake Michigan port.

Chris Roggy with the Coast Guard's Michigan City station says the Coast Guard received a call about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday saying a pier had been crushed beneath the weight of cargo that was off-loaded at the port in Burns Harbor.

Roggy said he was not aware of any injuries resulting from the accident

Lt. Leslie Downing of the Coast Guard's Marine Safety Unit in Chicago tells The Times of Munster investigators were looking into the pier collapse.

He said additional details of the accident cannot be released while that investigation is ongoing.