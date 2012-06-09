Public input sessions on schedule for Chicago to Detroit passenger rail corridor

The departments of transportation for Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois, in association with the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), are announcing a series of public meetings for an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to be prepared for the Chicago-Detroit/Pontiac Passenger Rail Corridor Program.

Those meetings are being held to introduce the public to the program, discuss the purpose and need for improvements, present a range of possible route alternatives, and identify potential issues that should be considered in the EIS.

The EIS is being prepared to evaluate passenger rail improvements along a 304-mile rail corridor between Chicago and Detroit/Pontiac, Mich. The EIS will evaluate the effects of upgrading rail infrastructure and facilities to safely accommodate potential passenger rail service improvements. Effects on the natural environment, jobs, the economy, air quality, traffic, and neighborhoods will all be considered.

MDOT and its state and federal partners are seeking input from all members of the public, government agencies, and tribes. Staff will be available to answer questions at four upcoming meetings. Exhibits and other reference materials will be on display and presentations made.

All comments must be received by Oct. 15 to be included in this step of the EIS process. Multiple options for submitting comments are available:

•Fill out a comment form at a public meeting.

•Use the online comment form at www.GreatLakesRail.org

•Dial the toll-free number at (8770 351-0853.

Mail your written comments to Bob Parsons, MDOT, P.O. Box 30050, Lansing, MI 48909.

Public meetings will be held in each of the three states and will be open to the public between 4 and 7 p.m. A presentation will be held at 4:30 p.m. and repeated at 6 p.m. The same information will be presented at each meeting.

In Indiana the meeting will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at the City Hall of Michigan City, 100 East Michigan Blvd.

In Illinois, from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at Chicago Union Station in the Union Gallery Room (off the Great Hall), 500 W. Jackson Blvd. in Chicago.

An online public meeting also will be provided where the public can conveniently view all meeting information. This self-guided meeting will be available at www.GreatLakesRail.org

starting Friday, Sept. 7.

Information about the program and how to participate can be found at www.GreatLakesRail.org

Sign up for program e-mail updates on the website or call toll-free at 877-351-0853.

Posted 9/6/2012