Allegiant Air decides at last minute not to fly out of Gary Chicago Airport

Six hours after Gary/Chicago International Airport announced a press conference on Tuesday—scheduled for this morning—to make a “Major Airline Announcement,” it canceled the conference, after the airline in question decided that flying out of Gary/Chicago isn’t feasible.

Gary/Chicago announced the press conference at 12:39 p.m. Tuesday, just after deadline. At 6:57 p.m., the airport’s public relations firm, Diversified Marketing Strategies Inc. of Crown Point, released this statement:

“Allegiant was scheduled on Sept. 28 to announce air service between Gary and Las Vegas. Allegiant informed the airport today that, despite their internal analysis conducted during the last several weeks, operational limitations of their aircraft and the railroad at the end of the runway prevent moving forward with the Gary-Las Vegas route at this time.”

Allegiant Air specializes in tourist destinations: Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale, Myrtle Beach, Palm Springs, Tampa Bay-St. Pete, and other places in the Southwest and Southeast.