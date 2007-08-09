Allegiant Air decides at last minute not to fly out of Gary Chicago Airport

Six hours after Gary/Chicago International Airport announced a press
conference on Tuesday—scheduled for this morning—to make a “Major Airline
Announcement,” it canceled the conference, after the airline in question
decided that flying out of Gary/Chicago isn’t feasible.
Gary/Chicago announced the press conference at 12:39 p.m. Tuesday, just
after deadline. At 6:57 p.m., the airport’s public relations firm,
Diversified Marketing Strategies Inc. of Crown Point, released this
statement:
“Allegiant was scheduled on Sept. 28 to announce air service between Gary
and Las Vegas. Allegiant informed the airport today that, despite their
internal analysis conducted during the last several weeks, operational
limitations of their aircraft and the railroad at the end of the runway
prevent moving forward with the Gary-Las Vegas route at this time.”
Allegiant Air specializes in tourist destinations: Las Vegas, Fort
Lauderdale, Myrtle Beach, Palm Springs, Tampa Bay-St. Pete, and other places
in the Southwest and Southeast.