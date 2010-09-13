Visclosky announces $2 million grant to NICTD

U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-1st, has announced several awards for Northwest Indiana which will support local communities’ enhancements to transportation and infrastructure, disaster relief efforts, and community health services.

Among the awards announced by Visclosky on Thursday is $2 million made by the Department of Transportation to the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD), to support the renewal of overhead power wires along the South Shore Line.

John Parsons, director of marketing and planning for NICTD, said of the award, “This is great news. The grant will help us fund Phase 2 of our overhead power modernization program. Some of this wire has been in service since the early part of the last century, and wire failures are the single leading cause of lengthy train delays. These discretionary grants are an essential component of our financial plan, and we appreciate Congressman Visclosky’s efforts in securing the funding.”

Visclosky also announced two grants awarded by the Department of Health and Human Services, a $500,000 award to the Southlake Community Mental Health Center in Gary and a $70,000 award to Family Action Network of Lake County Indiana, Inc. in Hammond.

Finally, Visclosky announced a Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant in the amount of $23.2 million for the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. This award comes through HUD’s Disaster Recovery Enhancement Fund, which funds initiatives designed to reduce the risk of future disasters throughout the State of Indiana, including local communities in the First District.

Posted 9/13/2010