The Indiana Toll Road “i-Zoom” brand and colors will be retired in 2012, to
be replaced with the more recognizable E-ZPass logo and purple color scheme,
the Indiana Toll Road Concession Company (ITRCC) is announcing.
Since 2007, “i-Zoom,”
“i-Zoom Girl,” and an orange/gray color scheme have been representative of
electronic tolling on the Indiana Toll Road. With this change, Indiana will
join 14 other states in the E-ZPass agency in sharing the E-ZPass name.
Beginning
immediately and expected to last until October 2012, the ITRCC will remove
all i-Zoom signs and banners on the Indiana Toll Road and replace with E-ZPass
signage, and i-Zoom and i-Zoom Girl will be removed from all public
materials. The Customer Service Center phone number remains the same at
(888)496-6690, and a new website address is in effect at www.ezpassin.com
This is a change
in name only. The transition will not affect any i-Zoom account holder or
any other E-ZPass user. The goal is to make electronic tolling on the
Indiana Toll Road more recognizable to out-of-state motorists, which make up
nearly 65 percent of ITR total users. Those unfamiliar with i-Zoom and the
brand are often confused by signage and unsure if their E-ZPass transponders
are compatible.
“We are aiming
to cut down on driver confusion at toll plazas,” ITRCC CEO Fernando Redondo
said. “With this change, our ETC system becomes identified easily as
matching other states’ tags, which creates less driver issues at the plazas.
With so many out-of-state users on the ITR, this was the right move to
make.”
ITRCC has been a
member of the E-ZPass Interagency Group (IAG) since 2007, when it became the
first private company to be authorized as a member. The membership provides
the Indiana Toll Road with electronic toll collection compatibility with a
large number of transponders located across the U.S. The IAG has more than
13 million account holders utilizing 22 million tags and operating in 14
states. Twenty-four member agencies operate E-ZPass on 48 roads, bridges and
tunnels in the Northeast and Midwest.
Indiana’s
electronic toll-collection system was implemented along the entire length of
the toll road on April 1, 2008. E-ZPass transponders may be ordered through
the ITRCC Web site, www.ezpassin.com
and they
are also available by calling the Customer Service Center at (888) 496-6690
or by visiting the Center at our Granger office, 52551 Ash Road. In
addition, E-ZPasses may be purchased for two-axle passenger vehicles and
motorcycles at any ITR travel plaza, participating CVS/pharmacy stores and
at select toll plazas on the Indiana Toll Road.
Posted 9/10/2012