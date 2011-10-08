CHICAGO (AP) — There’s a new baby beluga at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium.

Aquarium officials announced the baby beluga whale was born early Monday at 4 1/2-feet long and 150 pounds. Officials say both mother and calf appear to be doing well and are under 24-hour observation by animal health staff.

The calf is the third baby for its mother, Mauyak. Animal care experts at the aquarium say the baby has taken its first breath and tried to nurse with its mother.

The baby beluga arrives less than three months after the Shedd Aquarium had the birth of its first Pacific white-sided dolphin calf on Memorial Day. The baby whale is the sixth successful birth since 1999 for the Shedd as part of the beluga whale breeding cooperative.