Chesterton Tribune

 
 

Photo: Baby beluga whale born at Chicago Shedd Aquarium

Back to Front Page
 

 
 
 

 

New arrival: Mauyak, a beluga whale at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium, swims with her newly born calf Monday at the aquarium’s Abbott Oceanarium. Shedd’s animal care team estimates that the calf is 41/2 feet long and weighs about 150 pounds. The newborn is the sixth successful birth as part of Shedd’s collaboration in the beluga whale breeding cooperative. (AP Photo)

 

CHICAGO (AP) — There’s a new baby beluga at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium.

Aquarium officials announced the baby beluga whale was born early Monday at 4 1/2-feet long and 150 pounds. Officials say both mother and calf appear to be doing well and are under 24-hour observation by animal health staff.

The calf is the third baby for its mother, Mauyak. Animal care experts at the aquarium say the baby has taken its first breath and tried to nurse with its mother.

The baby beluga arrives less than three months after the Shedd Aquarium had the birth of its first Pacific white-sided dolphin calf on Memorial Day. The baby whale is the sixth successful birth since 1999 for the Shedd as part of the beluga whale breeding cooperative.

Posted 8/28/2012

 

 

 
 
 

 

 