South Shore train passengers to be screened during NATO event; trains to be canceled

Training to Chicago on the South Shore is about to become as pleasant an experience as taking a plane.

If, that is, your regular train hasn’t been canceled.

Blame the NATO summit in Chicago on Sunday, May 20, and Monday, May 21, and a host of inconveniences being implemented for security purposes, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District said in a statement released just before deadline today.

Begin with the schedule:

Saturday, May 19, and Sunday, May 20

All South Shore commuter trains will operate by the McCormick Place and Museum Campus/11th Street stations will be closed.

Monday, May 21

Museum Campus/11th Street station will be closed.

All westbound trains arrived at Millennium Station between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. will be canceled. Canceled trains include: Train 214 arriving 11:12 a.m.; Train 116 arriving 12:39 p.m.; Train 216 arriving 1:21 p.m.; Train 18 arriving 2:24 p.m.; Train 118 arriving 4:16 p.m.; Train 218 arriving 5:34 p.m.; and Train 20 arriving 6:32 p.m.

Westbound service is scheduled to resume with Train 220 arriving Millennium Station at 7:55 p.m. Train 22 will also run, arriving 10:21 p.m.

Meanwhile, four trains outbound from Millennium Station have also been canceled: Train 205 departing 6:55 a.m.; Train 207 departing 7:59 a.m.; Train 209 departing 3:15 p.m.; and Train 215 departing 5:32 p.m.

Security

•All passengers traveling on May 20-21 can expect rigorous security checks at stations and en route.

•All westbound trains will go through a full stop and individual screening at Hegewisch Station.

•Law enforcement officers with K-9 units will be at all security checkpoints and passengers can expect significant delays en route for screening.

NICTD is advising passengers to postpone travel on the NATO summit days if possible. NICTD will not assume responsibility for damages arising from missed events, appointments, or airline connections.

Baggage Restrictions

•Riders may carry only one bag not exceeding 15’’ long x 15’’ wide x 4’’ deep (34 linear inches).

•Boxes, parcels, luggage, backpacks, and bicycles will not be allowed on trains.

•Banned items cannot be stored at NICTD stations. They must be removed or they will be disposed of.

•Riders may not carry any food or liquids on the trains, including coffee and other beverages.

•Riders may not carry any type of tools, pipes, stakes, wood, or weapons, including pocket knives and pepper spray.

•Law enforcement personnel must identify themselves and present their credentials and any weapons. Security guards will not be allowed to carry any weapons on board.

•Once again, passengers can expect significant delays en route for screening.

Additional Information

•Due to the heightened security presence, any significant threat or on-board disruption will result in the train’s being rejected from the McCormick Place red zone and reversed to its origination point with intermediate stops.

•Passengers are being urged to check the websites of major destinations—like museums—to determine hours of operation during the NATO summit.

•No alcohol will be allowed on trains on Friday, May 18; Saturday, May 19; Sunday, May 20; and Monday, May 21.