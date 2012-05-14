South Shore train passengers to be screened during NATO event; trains to be canceled

Training to Chicago on the South Shore is about to become as pleasant an
experience as taking a plane.
If, that is, your regular train hasn’t been canceled.
Blame the NATO summit in Chicago on Sunday, May 20, and Monday, May 21, and
a host of inconveniences being implemented for security purposes, the
Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District said in a statement
released just before deadline today.
Begin with the schedule:
Saturday, May
19, and Sunday, May 20
All South Shore commuter trains will operate by the McCormick Place and
Museum Campus/11th Street stations will be closed.
Monday, May 21
Museum Campus/11th Street station will be closed.
All westbound trains arrived at Millennium Station between 11 a.m. and 7
p.m. will be canceled. Canceled trains include: Train 214 arriving
11:12 a.m.; Train 116 arriving 12:39 p.m.; Train 216 arriving 1:21 p.m.;
Train 18 arriving 2:24 p.m.; Train 118 arriving 4:16 p.m.; Train 218
arriving 5:34 p.m.; and Train 20 arriving 6:32 p.m.
Westbound service is scheduled to resume with Train 220 arriving Millennium
Station at 7:55 p.m. Train 22 will also run, arriving 10:21 p.m.
Meanwhile, four trains outbound from Millennium Station have also
been canceled: Train 205 departing 6:55 a.m.; Train 207 departing
7:59 a.m.; Train 209 departing 3:15 p.m.; and Train 215 departing 5:32 p.m.
Security
•All passengers traveling on May 20-21 can expect rigorous security
checks at stations and en route.
•All westbound trains will go through a full stop and individual screening
at Hegewisch Station.
•Law enforcement officers with K-9 units will be at all security checkpoints
and passengers can expect significant delays en route for
screening.
NICTD is advising passengers to postpone travel on the NATO summit days if
possible. NICTD will not assume responsibility for damages arising
from missed events, appointments, or airline connections.
Baggage
Restrictions
•Riders may carry only one bag not exceeding 15’’ long x 15’’ wide x 4’’
deep (34 linear inches).
•Boxes, parcels, luggage, backpacks, and bicycles will not be allowed on
trains.
•Banned items cannot be stored at NICTD stations. They must be removed or
they will be disposed of.
•Riders may not carry any food or liquids on the trains, including coffee
and other beverages.
•Riders may not carry any type of tools, pipes, stakes, wood, or weapons,
including pocket knives and pepper spray.
•Law enforcement personnel must identify themselves and present their
credentials and any weapons. Security guards will not be allowed to carry
any weapons on board.
•Once again, passengers can expect significant delays en route for
screening.
Additional
Information
•Due to the heightened security presence, any significant threat or on-board
disruption will result in the train’s being rejected from the McCormick
Place red zone and reversed to its origination point with intermediate
stops.
•Passengers are being urged to check the websites of major destinations—like
museums—to determine hours of operation during the NATO summit.
•No alcohol will be allowed on trains on Friday, May 18; Saturday, May 19;
Sunday, May 20; and Monday, May 21.