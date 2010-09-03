Public hearings set on South Shore fare hike

South Shore directors are proposing a 2 percent across-the-board fare increase in each of 2010 and 2011, and they want to know what passengers think about it.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. a public hearing will take place adjacent to Dune Park Station on U.S. 12 east of Indiana 49, headquarters for the Northern Indiana Commuter Transporation District that owns and operates the South Bend-to-Chicago commuter service.

With revenue and ridership down while operating costs continue to rise, South Shore management also is evaluating salary and wage freezes, furlough days and service reductions as further cost-cutting measures.

Public hearings on the fare increase are taking place at five locations and the public comment period closes March 18. The NICTD board representing St. Joseph, LaPorte, Porter and Lake counties will vote on the proposals March 26.

Two other changes involved would be reducing from two to one the number of children who can ride free with an adult passenger on off-peak weekday and all weekend/holiday trains, and designating Train 11 departing Millennium Station at 3:58 p.m. a rush-hour train requiring all children to pay a reduced fare.

Infants would continue to ride for free.