Visclosky blasts crisis mode fiscal policies in voting for losing amendment

U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-1st, has voted in support of the
Schrader-Cooper-Wolf-Gibson Amendment to the Republican-backed “Require a
Plan D Act.”
That amendment “recommends that the findings of the Simpson-Bowles
Commission, a balanced package of revenue and spending reforms, should form
the basis for future budget talks in Washington,” according to a statement
released by Visclosky’s office on Thursday.
The amendment, offered by Rep. Schrader, D-Oreg., received the support of 53
Democrats and 22 Republicans in the House of Representatives. But the
amendment failed, 348-75.
“As we enter yet another round of high-stakes budget negotiations, I remind
my colleagues of the choice before us: we can either govern by sound bite or
govern by making thoughtful, deliberate decisions about the country’s fiscal
future,” Visclosky said after his vote. “It’s tempting to offer plans that
do nothing to resolve our debt and deficit challenges and appeal to narrow
constituencies, but political grandstanding won’t solve these problems.”
Visclosky is hosting an interactive “How Would You Balance the Federal
Budget” event with the Concord Coalition from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March, 11
in the Grand Metropolitan Ballroom of the Radisson in Merrillville. During
the event, participants will become mock Members of Congress and work in
teams of six, evaluating real federal budget proposals and finding ways to
reduce the deficit.
“Yesterday’s vote further highlights the importance of this event,”
Visclosky said.
“Our current ‘crisis-mode’ fiscal policies neither provide the American
people with certainty nor allow for the investments in education,
infrastructure, and workforce development that will provide for a prosperous
economic future.”
Space is limited for this event, so interested participants are encouraged
to contact (202) 225-2461 or (219) 795-1844 to request space as soon as
possible.