160 Indiana Guard troops return from Afghanistan

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — About 160 Indiana National Guard troops marched into a ceremony where they reunited with family members after 10 months in Afghanistan.

The members of a Hammond-based unit of the 151st Infantry arrived Thursday morning at Stout Field in Indianapolis. The soldiers were able to meet with their relatives and friends for a short time before leaving for five days of processing at Camp Atterbury.

National Guard officials say the unit was assigned to counterinsurgency efforts and provided security for military and government officials since being deployed in August.

　

Posted 5/27/2010

 

 

 

