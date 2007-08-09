INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — About 160 Indiana National Guard troops
marched into a ceremony where they reunited with family members after 10
months in Afghanistan.
The members of a Hammond-based unit of the 151st Infantry
arrived Thursday morning at Stout Field in Indianapolis. The soldiers were
able to meet with their relatives and friends for a short time before
leaving for five days of processing at Camp Atterbury.
National Guard officials say the unit was assigned to
counterinsurgency efforts and provided security for military and government
officials since being deployed in August.