INDOT proposes diamond interchange at Indiana 49 and Vale Park

The Indiana Department of Transportation is proposing to build a interchange
at the intersection of Ind. 49 and C.R. 400N/Vale Park Road, to enhance the
connectivity of those intersections and to upgrade a stretch of Ind. 49 to
function as a freeway.
INDOT has scheduled a public hearing on the project for 5 p.m. Thursday,
Feb. 23, at the Valparaiso High School cafeteria at 2727 N. Campbell St.
An informal project open house session will begin at 5:00 p.m.; the formal
presentation, at 6 p.m.
INDOT is specifically proposing this:
•Elevating C.R. 400N/Vale Park Road over the existing Ind. 49.
•Upgrading this stretch of Ind. 49 to freeway standards by eliminating the
non-freeway items of at-grade intersections.
The preferred design alternative is a diamond Interchange with roundabouts
at the ramp intersections with C.R. 400N/Vale Park Road. The ramps would be
constructed the same as the diamond interchange but instead of the
traditional four-legged signalized intersections at the ends of the ramps,
there would be two roundabouts.
Each single lane roundabout would connect the same direction off-ramp and
on-ramp to C.R. 400N/Vale Park Road. Each ramp would have a one lane
approach to the roundabout. The southbound off-ramp would also have a bypass
lane that would connect to the C.R. 400N westbound lane and have a short
acceleration lane. C.R. 400N/Vale Park Road would have one through lane in
each direction.
The project proposal will be explained in greater detail during the public
hearing.
The traffic plan, a description of right-of-way impact, a tentative project
schedule, and construction details will be discussed during the formal
presentation. Public statements for the record will be solicited following
the formal presentation. Individuals interested in participating in the
public statement session may sign the speaker’s schedule prior to the
presentation.
All comments submitted prior to, during, and for a period of two weeks
following the public hearing will be evaluated, given full consideration,
and addressed in subsequent project documentation.
The preliminary design plans will be available for review and inspection.
Project representatives will be available to address questions prior to and
following the formal presentation. Conversations will not be part of the
official record.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you have a
disability for which the Indiana Department of Transportation needs to
provide accommodations, please call the INDOT Office of Public Involvement
at (317) 232-6601 by Thursday, Feb. 16.
The environmental document and preliminary design plans along with other
materials on the project are available for viewing at:
•The INDOT LaPorte District Customer Service Center, 315 East Boyd Blvd.,
LaPorte, Indiana 46350. Call (855) 464-6368 or e-mail
LaPorteDistrictCommunic ations@indot.in.gov
•The Valparaiso Public Library, 103 Jefferson Street, Valparaiso. Call (219)
462-0524.
The public hearing will feature an open house session at 5 p.m., followed by
a formal presentation at 6 p.m. The public comment session will begin
immediately following the formal presentation.
During the open house session, INDOT project representatives will be
available to address questions, comments and concerns. Project maps,
displays, and project information handouts will be available for viewing
throughout the duration of the evening.
In an effort to better inform the community of project developments,
information will be posted to www.in.gov/indot/3034.htm via the Public
Involvement page immediately following the public hearing on Feb. 23.
Please visit the INDOT website to follow project developments and to receive
project news and updates.
In the event of inclement weather causing hazardous road conditions and/or
resulting in the closure of the Valparaiso High School on Feb. 23, an
alternative date of Thursday, March 1 has been reserved.
The hearing would be held at the same time and location.