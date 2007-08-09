INDOT proposes diamond interchange at Indiana 49 and Vale Park

The Indiana Department of Transportation is proposing to build a interchange at the intersection of Ind. 49 and C.R. 400N/Vale Park Road, to enhance the connectivity of those intersections and to upgrade a stretch of Ind. 49 to function as a freeway.

INDOT has scheduled a public hearing on the project for 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Valparaiso High School cafeteria at 2727 N. Campbell St.

An informal project open house session will begin at 5:00 p.m.; the formal presentation, at 6 p.m.

INDOT is specifically proposing this:

•Elevating C.R. 400N/Vale Park Road over the existing Ind. 49.

•Upgrading this stretch of Ind. 49 to freeway standards by eliminating the non-freeway items of at-grade intersections.

The preferred design alternative is a diamond Interchange with roundabouts at the ramp intersections with C.R. 400N/Vale Park Road. The ramps would be constructed the same as the diamond interchange but instead of the traditional four-legged signalized intersections at the ends of the ramps, there would be two roundabouts.

Each single lane roundabout would connect the same direction off-ramp and on-ramp to C.R. 400N/Vale Park Road. Each ramp would have a one lane approach to the roundabout. The southbound off-ramp would also have a bypass lane that would connect to the C.R. 400N westbound lane and have a short acceleration lane. C.R. 400N/Vale Park Road would have one through lane in each direction.

The project proposal will be explained in greater detail during the public hearing.

The traffic plan, a description of right-of-way impact, a tentative project schedule, and construction details will be discussed during the formal presentation. Public statements for the record will be solicited following the formal presentation. Individuals interested in participating in the public statement session may sign the speaker’s schedule prior to the presentation.

All comments submitted prior to, during, and for a period of two weeks following the public hearing will be evaluated, given full consideration, and addressed in subsequent project documentation.

The preliminary design plans will be available for review and inspection. Project representatives will be available to address questions prior to and following the formal presentation. Conversations will not be part of the official record.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you have a disability for which the Indiana Department of Transportation needs to provide accommodations, please call the INDOT Office of Public Involvement at (317) 232-6601 by Thursday, Feb. 16.

The environmental document and preliminary design plans along with other materials on the project are available for viewing at:

•The INDOT LaPorte District Customer Service Center, 315 East Boyd Blvd., LaPorte, Indiana 46350. Call (855) 464-6368 or e-mail LaPorteDistrictCommunic ations@indot.in.gov

•The Valparaiso Public Library, 103 Jefferson Street, Valparaiso. Call (219) 462-0524.

The public hearing will feature an open house session at 5 p.m., followed by a formal presentation at 6 p.m. The public comment session will begin immediately following the formal presentation.

During the open house session, INDOT project representatives will be available to address questions, comments and concerns. Project maps, displays, and project information handouts will be available for viewing throughout the duration of the evening.

In an effort to better inform the community of project developments, information will be posted to www.in.gov/indot/3034.htm via the Public Involvement page immediately following the public hearing on Feb. 23.

Please visit the INDOT website to follow project developments and to receive project news and updates.

In the event of inclement weather causing hazardous road conditions and/or resulting in the closure of the Valparaiso High School on Feb. 23, an alternative date of Thursday, March 1 has been reserved.

The hearing would be held at the same time and location.