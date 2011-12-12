Allegiant to fly out of Gary Chicago aiport

Allegiant announced today that new, nonstop jet service between Gary/Chicago
International Airport and Orlando, Fla., Sanford International Airport (SFB),
will begin Feb. 15.
Allegiant will introduce the new service to Northwest Indiana resident with
fares as low as $69.99 one-way, according to a statement released just
before deadline this morning.
“We're pleased to bring an affordable and convenient travel option to Gary,”
Allegiant Travel Company President Andrew Levy said. “We are confident that
the Gary community will appreciate flying nonstop to Orlando and take
advantage of the great deals we offer on hotels, car rentals and theme park
tickets.”
“The Gary/Chicago International Airport is delighted to welcome Allegiant
Travel Company to Northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland area," said Steven
Landry, interim director of the Gary Chicago International Airport. “Our
partnership with such a renowned and established company in the travel
industry is an incredibly positive step towards fulfilling a key aspect of
the airport's Strategic Business Plan.”
The new flights will operate twice weekly between Gary/Chicago International
Airport (GYY) and Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB). For flight
days and times please visit www.allegiant.com
“With plenty of shopping, dining, outdoor activities and entertainment,
Orlando offers vacationers the perfect getaway,” the statement said.
“Located in the heart of Central Florida, Orlando is home to the world’s
most exciting theme parks including Walt Disney World, Universal Studios and
SeaWorld. Orlando’s famous International Drive is more than 10 miles long
and features more than 100 hotels, 450 stores, several attractions and two
major outlet malls. Orlando is also home to more than 175 golf courses, many
of which were designed by pro golfers such as Greg Norman, Tom Watson,
Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus.”
Allegiant also provides low-cost car rental service through its partnership
with Alamo Rent a Car, the statement said.
Allegiant’s $69.99 one-way introductory fare is limited, must be purchased
by Jan. 4, and is valid for travel by May. 15, Allegiant said. Introductory
fares are not available on all flights.
Reservations can be made on the airline’s website at www.allegiant.com or by
calling the company’s travel experts at (702) 505-8888.
Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) has posted 35
consecutive quarters of profitability, the statement said. “The company is
focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure
destinations such as Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Las Vegas, Los Angeles,
Phoenix-Mesa, Orlando, Fla., and Tampa/St. Petersburg, Fla. Through its
subsidiary, Allegiant Air, the company operates a low-cost, high-efficiency,
all-jet passenger airline offering air travel and hotel rooms, rental cars
and other travel-related services. The company ranked ninth this year in
Forbes’ Best Small Companies.”