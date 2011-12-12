Allegiant to fly out of Gary Chicago aiport

Allegiant announced today that new, nonstop jet service between Gary/Chicago International Airport and Orlando, Fla., Sanford International Airport (SFB), will begin Feb. 15.

Allegiant will introduce the new service to Northwest Indiana resident with fares as low as $69.99 one-way, according to a statement released just before deadline this morning.

“We're pleased to bring an affordable and convenient travel option to Gary,” Allegiant Travel Company President Andrew Levy said. “We are confident that the Gary community will appreciate flying nonstop to Orlando and take advantage of the great deals we offer on hotels, car rentals and theme park tickets.”

“The Gary/Chicago International Airport is delighted to welcome Allegiant Travel Company to Northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland area," said Steven Landry, interim director of the Gary Chicago International Airport. “Our partnership with such a renowned and established company in the travel industry is an incredibly positive step towards fulfilling a key aspect of the airport's Strategic Business Plan.”

The new flights will operate twice weekly between Gary/Chicago International Airport (GYY) and Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB). For flight days and times please visit www.allegiant.com

“With plenty of shopping, dining, outdoor activities and entertainment, Orlando offers vacationers the perfect getaway,” the statement said. “Located in the heart of Central Florida, Orlando is home to the world’s most exciting theme parks including Walt Disney World, Universal Studios and SeaWorld. Orlando’s famous International Drive is more than 10 miles long and features more than 100 hotels, 450 stores, several attractions and two major outlet malls. Orlando is also home to more than 175 golf courses, many of which were designed by pro golfers such as Greg Norman, Tom Watson, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus.”

Allegiant also provides low-cost car rental service through its partnership with Alamo Rent a Car, the statement said.

Allegiant’s $69.99 one-way introductory fare is limited, must be purchased by Jan. 4, and is valid for travel by May. 15, Allegiant said. Introductory fares are not available on all flights.

Reservations can be made on the airline’s website at www.allegiant.com or by calling the company’s travel experts at (702) 505-8888.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) has posted 35 consecutive quarters of profitability, the statement said. “The company is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations such as Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix-Mesa, Orlando, Fla., and Tampa/St. Petersburg, Fla. Through its subsidiary, Allegiant Air, the company operates a low-cost, high-efficiency, all-jet passenger airline offering air travel and hotel rooms, rental cars and other travel-related services. The company ranked ninth this year in Forbes’ Best Small Companies.”