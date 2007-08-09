Region carpool program underway

A free carpool service tis now available through the Northwestern Indiana
Regional Planning Committee (NIRPC), in partnership with PACE’s RideShare
program.
Register online at NWIRideIN.com for Share A Ride, which connects Northwest
Indiana and Chicagoland commuters to form a rideshare group in and around
the regional area. The program helps residents identify potential carpool
partners quickly and safely.
“Share A Ride is the smarter way to commute for residents living and working
throughout our region,” Kathy Luther, Director of Environmental Programs at
NIRPC, said. “The program is a win-win situation for all — commuters keep
more money in their wallets while decreasing the amount of drivers on the
roads and protecting our environment.”
As an incentive, NIRPC is offering the opportunity for participants to win a
$50 gas card when they register. One winner per week, selected on a random
basis, will be awarded a $50 gas card. Supplies are limited, and those
interested are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible.
When registering, set the personal preferences to locate nearby carpool and
vanpool groups, or even other bikers or walkers. Once the system identifies
potential matches, individuals may contact fellow commuters via e-mail.