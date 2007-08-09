Region carpool program underway

A free carpool service tis now available through the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Committee (NIRPC), in partnership with PACE’s RideShare program.

Register online at NWIRideIN.com for Share A Ride, which connects Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland commuters to form a rideshare group in and around the regional area. The program helps residents identify potential carpool partners quickly and safely.

“Share A Ride is the smarter way to commute for residents living and working throughout our region,” Kathy Luther, Director of Environmental Programs at NIRPC, said. “The program is a win-win situation for all — commuters keep more money in their wallets while decreasing the amount of drivers on the roads and protecting our environment.”

As an incentive, NIRPC is offering the opportunity for participants to win a $50 gas card when they register. One winner per week, selected on a random basis, will be awarded a $50 gas card. Supplies are limited, and those interested are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible.

When registering, set the personal preferences to locate nearby carpool and vanpool groups, or even other bikers or walkers. Once the system identifies potential matches, individuals may contact fellow commuters via e-mail.