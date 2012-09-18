WWII exhibit to open September 22 at Westchester Museum

The public is invited to the opening of the new temporary exhibit at the Westchester Township History Museum, “Westchester at War: WWII”, on Saturday, Sept. 22 from 2-5 p.m.

The museum, and educational and cultural service of Westchester Public Library, is housed in the historic Brown Mansion located at 700 W. Porter Avenue in Chesterton. The exhibit will through Nov. 25.

“Westchester at War: WWII” is the