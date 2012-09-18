Chesterton Tribune

 
 

WWII exhibit to open September 22 at Westchester Museum

The public is invited to the opening of the new temporary exhibit at the Westchester Township History Museum, “Westchester at War: WWII”, on Saturday, Sept. 22 from 2-5 p.m.

The museum, and educational and cultural service of Westchester Public Library, is housed in the historic Brown Mansion located at 700 W. Porter Avenue in Chesterton. The exhibit will through Nov. 25.

“Westchester at War: WWII” is the first of an annual series of exhibits which will highlight the efforts of Westchester Township residents during times of war. All participation, including the efforts of those who served in the military and those who remained at home, will be recognized.

Visit the new exhibit and see how the community gathered in support of the war effort -- efforts that garnered Chesterton recognition on WGN Radio. Enjoy refreshments, and listen to music of the 1930s and the 1940s. The Wolfgang Singers of Hobart High School will perform at 2:30, 3:15, and 4:00 p.m.

The museum is open to the public free of charge Wednesday-Saturday from 1-5 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call the museum at 983-9715.

