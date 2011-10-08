Toys and Dolls: Westchester Museum celebrates 'A Boomer Christmas'

It may not seem like Christmastime in Duneland without the ground covered in
crisp, fluffy snow, but look no further than the Westchester Township
History Museum to put you in the holiday spirit.
“A Boomer Christmas: Toys and Gifts of the 50s and 1960s” harkens back to
the golden age of Christmas mornings when kiddies young and old woke early
from their dreams of sugarplums and found Chatty Cathy dolls, Slinkies, G.I.
Joes, building blocks, rocking horses, ant farms, Easy-Bake Ovens or
Matchbox cars underneath the Christmas Tree.
The era was also filled with wonderful music, movies, TV programs, and
recipes that remain part of our traditions today, said exhibit curator
Serena Sutliff. For example, she will tell you the first peppermint candy
cane was introduced in 1955, about the same time as Swiss Miss Cocoa,
Campbell’s Green Bean Casserole and Chex Mix.
Christmas in
Westchester
When it came to popularity, Santa Claus was at the top of the list in
Chesterton throughout the Baby Boom era. An archived photo from 1958 in the
exhibit shows a panoramic view of the corner of Broadway and Calumet Road
where excited children and their parents loop around Thomas Park to see
Santa Claus on a frosty December morning.
Another photo displayed shows Santa welcoming children to a Christmas party
at the Porter NIKE base in 1960, and another shows one of his impersonators
hard at work in the U.S. steelyard.
However, St. Nick must have busy readying his reindeer at the North Pole as
he is nowhere to be seen in a Christmas school picture taken at Hageman
Elementary School in 1952 where dozens of girls and boys gather around the
Christmas tree.
An era about
children
But for many Dunelanders, Christmas also meant “Hardrock, Cocoa, and Joe”
would be seen on WGN-TV along with other stop-animation shorts “Suzy
Snowflake” and “Frosty the Snowman.”
They predated the more familiar TV specials “Rudolph the Red-Nosed
Reindeer,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”
which premiered in the mid 1960s and have been shown annually ever since.
“It was an era about children because many of the Christmas specials were
made for them,” Sutliff said.
An authentic “Charlie Brown” Christmas tree was found by museum historian
Eva Hopkins and is prominently displayed.
Sutliff said the “Charlie Brown” special is also suspected to play a role in
the decline of the aluminum Christmas trees since the round-headed juvenile
preferred a scrawny, natural tree. Aluminum Christmas trees were first
manufactured in the mid 1950s. They did not use traditional Christmas lights
since they could cause an electrical short circuit, Sutliff said, and
instead a rotating color light wheel sat under the tree changing its
appearance with each turn.
Exhibit visitors can see what an aluminum Christmas tree looks like as
resident Wendy Marciniak loaned hers to the collection.
Other contributions include Marty Marciniak’s baseball glove, Nancy
Hokanson’s Columbia record player, Martha Taylor-Murphy’s Christmas Banner,
Roger LaHayne’s “Buddo, the Happi-Time Horse” (a rocking horse made of
fiberboard and wood which was exclusively sold by Sears Roebuck and Company
in the late 1940s), and former museum curator Jane Walsh-Brown’s children’s
book collection and tricycle.
On loan from Bill Pope is his toy Cadillac ambulance modeled off the ones
manufactured by the Miller-Meteor Company, which built hearses and
ambulances on the Cadillac chassis.
Barbie’s World
Sutliff said of the items contributed over the fall, she was surprised by
the number of dolls that made their way in (largely outnumbering the G.I.
Joe figurines).
The Boomer era saw the birth of Barbie introduced by Mattel in 1959. Sutliff
explained that before the iconic blonde made her debut, dolls prevalently
resembled infants. Adult-figured dolls were becoming popular in Germany at
the time which prompted Mattel to take a gamble. In the first year, more
than 350,000 Barbie dolls were sold.
Barbie landed a boyfriend two years later by the name of Ken. Her best bud
Midge arrived a years later followed by her kid sister Skipper and cousin
Francie. Her family grew with twin siblings Todd and Tutti who have almost
faded out of memory. An African-American doll in the Barbie line named
Christie debuted in 1968.
Following Barbie, the second most popular doll of the Boomer era came with a
string in her back. Although not having the fashion sense of Barbie, this
one was more loquacious. Chatty Cathy dolls originally spoke eleven
different sayings when her pulled string would operate a simple phonograph
record in the doll’s abdomen.
Both dolls were loaned to the exhibit by Wendy Marciniak.
For those who can remember further, other dolls exhibited come from the
Ideal Toy Company, the most prolific producer of dolls in the Boomer years.
The Secret Life
of Mr. Potato Head
While many toys have seen little to no changes over the years, the popular
Mr. Potato Head is surely an exception.
Developed by Hasbro in 1952, the first Potato head spud was not the plastic
bodied toy we are familiar with today. Instead, children would get a kit and
stick eyes, nose, feet, ears and glasses with pushpins on a real potato,
giving the vegetable a funny face.
The kits did sell many units but the concept of using real vegetables was
becoming a real issue as parents complained their potatoes were being
“squandered” and neglected potato head figures would rot and cause
unpleasant odors.
It wasn’t until 1964 when Hasbro made a few modifications and produced the
all plastic shell.
Sutliff also notes a milestone claimed by Mr. Potato Head – it was the first
toy to ever be advertised on television.
Christmas TV
trivia
Little known facts abound in every corner of the exhibit, compliments of
Sutliff.
The most interactive trivia section is a game to test your pop culture
knowledge by identifying the names of characters from Christmas movies and
TV specials from the Lemmon Drop Kid and Mr. Magoo.
Younger museumgoers have “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and coloring pages to
keep them entertained, or can gaze over a complete Christmas village inside
one of the display cabinets while their parents and grandparents can take in
the nostalgic displays.
Although Christmas will be here and gone, “A Boomer Christmas” runs until
Feb. 3. Next up is an exhibit on the police departments of Westchester
Township.
The exhibit is free to the public during the museum’s operating hours.
Groups wanting tours can call the museum at 219-983-9715.