Township history museum tells programs and exhibits schedule

Westchester
Township History Museum presents:
January –
February, 2011
All programs are free of charge and will take place at the museum unless
noted with “++.”
The Westchester Township History Museum, a free educational service of
Westchester Public Library, is located at 700 W. Porter Ave. and is open 1 –
5 p.m., Wednesday – Sunday for tours, exhibits, and the museum store. Help
with historical research is available Wednesday – Friday, 1 – 5 p.m. or by
appointment.
Groups of 10 or more are asked to make a reservation by calling 219-
983-9715.
http://www.wpl.lib.in.us/museum
Email: museum@wpl.lib.in.us
Temporary
Exhibits
• It’s a Jim Dandy Christmas: Toys from the 1930’s and ‘40’s – through
January 30
• The History of Burns Harbor – through January 30
• New and Noteworthy: Recent Museum Acquisitions – February 25-May 1
Check out our Facebook pages for news of upcoming events and photos of past
events. Go to our website www.wpl.lib.in.us/museum and click the Facebook
button.
With the arrival of winter weather we want to remind museum visitors to call
ahead (983-9715) if the weather is threatening, as the museum may close if
the weather presents a driving hazard.
The Museum’s
Radio Show
Tune in each month during the school year to hear museum curator Jane
Walsh-Brown’s Historically Speaking, a radio program broadcast on WDSO (88.3
FM), the Duneland School Corporation’s radio station. The show features news
of upcoming Museum events, guests, and discussions on a variety of local
history topics. Check the WDSO website, http://wdso.org, or the Chesterton
Tribune for the show’s current schedules, topics, and guests.
January
• Knitting Together, Sunday, January 9, 1 – 5 p.m.
• Area knitters are invited to gather in the Brown Mansion parlor for a cozy
afternoon of knitting, conversation, and refreshments. Those who crochet or
do needlework are also most welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served.
• Mad About Mysteries: Senior Sleuths, Wednesday, January 12, 2 p.m.The
mystery lovers’ series continues with a look at senior sleuths. Sue Helm
will discuss sleuths who have reached a certain age and whose maturity gives
them a different outlook on solving mysteries. Refreshments will be served.
• Mad About Mysteries: Senior Sleuths, Saturday, January 15, 2 p.m. A repeat
of the program presented on January 12.
• Bookmarks at the Museum, Fruitlands, Thursday, January 27, 2 p.m. For this
month only, Bookmarks will take place on the fourth Thursday. Buzz Berg will
review Richard Francis’ book Fruitlands. The book is a definitive account of
one of history’s most unsuccessful, but also one of the most dramatic and
significant utopian experiments, established by Bronson Alcott, father of
author Louisa May Alcott. Refreshments will be served.
February
• Knitting Together, Sunday, February 6, 1 – 5 p.m. Area knitters are
invited to gather in the Brown Mansion parlor for a cozy afternoon of
knitting, conversation, and refreshments. Those who crochet or do needlework
are also most welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served.
• Mad About Mysteries: Arthur Conan Doyle, Wednesday, February 9, 2 p.m. Bob
Hartmann will introduce Arthur Conan Doyle, creator of the redoubtable
Sherlock Holmes. Refreshments will be served.
• Mad About Mysteries: Arthur Conan Doyle, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2 p.m. A
repeat of the program presented February 9.
• Bookmarks at the Museum, Girl in a Blue Dress, Thursday, February 17, 2
p.m. Gaynor Arnold’s first novel, Girl in a Blue Dress, is an intimate look
at the woman behind one of literature’s most esteemed men, Charles Dickens.
Arnold explores the roles of marriage, motherhood and celebrity in Victorian
England. Reviewed by LuAnne DePriest. Refreshments served.
• Meet the Author: Heather Augustyn, Ska: An Oral History, Sunday, February
20, 2 p.m. The Times of Northwest Indiana correspondent and local resident
Heather Augustyn will discuss her new book Ska: An Oral History. The book
tells the story of ska music and its development from Jamaica to England,
where the music took on a distinctively different tone, and finally to the
rest of the world. Through the words of over 30 legendary artists, gleaned
from over a decade of interviews, the story of ska music is finally told by
those who were there. Refreshments will be served.
• Exhibit Opening: New and Noteworthy: Recent Museum Acquisitions, Friday,
February 25, 1-5 p.m. This new exhibit will highlight a selection of the
beautiful, interesting and unusual artifacts donated to the museum since
January, 2008. Refreshments will be served.