Township history museum tells programs and exhibits schedule

Westchester Township History Museum presents:

January – February, 2011

All programs are free of charge and will take place at the museum unless noted with “++.”

The Westchester Township History Museum, a free educational service of Westchester Public Library, is located at 700 W. Porter Ave. and is open 1 – 5 p.m., Wednesday – Sunday for tours, exhibits, and the museum store. Help with historical research is available Wednesday – Friday, 1 – 5 p.m. or by appointment.

Groups of 10 or more are asked to make a reservation by calling 219- 983-9715.

http://www.wpl.lib.in.us/museum

Email: museum@wpl.lib.in.us

Temporary Exhibits

• It’s a Jim Dandy Christmas: Toys from the 1930’s and ‘40’s – through January 30

• The History of Burns Harbor – through January 30

• New and Noteworthy: Recent Museum Acquisitions – February 25-May 1

The Museum’s Radio Show

Tune in each month during the school year to hear museum curator Jane Walsh-Brown’s Historically Speaking, a radio program broadcast on WDSO (88.3 FM), the Duneland School Corporation’s radio station. The show features news of upcoming Museum events, guests, and discussions on a variety of local history topics. Check the WDSO website, http://wdso.org, or the Chesterton Tribune for the show’s current schedules, topics, and guests.

January

• Knitting Together, Sunday, January 9, 1 – 5 p.m.

• Area knitters are invited to gather in the Brown Mansion parlor for a cozy afternoon of knitting, conversation, and refreshments. Those who crochet or do needlework are also most welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served.

• Mad About Mysteries: Senior Sleuths, Wednesday, January 12, 2 p.m.The mystery lovers’ series continues with a look at senior sleuths. Sue Helm will discuss sleuths who have reached a certain age and whose maturity gives them a different outlook on solving mysteries. Refreshments will be served.

• Mad About Mysteries: Senior Sleuths, Saturday, January 15, 2 p.m. A repeat of the program presented on January 12.

• Bookmarks at the Museum, Fruitlands, Thursday, January 27, 2 p.m. For this month only, Bookmarks will take place on the fourth Thursday. Buzz Berg will review Richard Francis’ book Fruitlands. The book is a definitive account of one of history’s most unsuccessful, but also one of the most dramatic and significant utopian experiments, established by Bronson Alcott, father of author Louisa May Alcott. Refreshments will be served.

February

• Knitting Together, Sunday, February 6, 1 – 5 p.m. Area knitters are invited to gather in the Brown Mansion parlor for a cozy afternoon of knitting, conversation, and refreshments. Those who crochet or do needlework are also most welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served.

• Mad About Mysteries: Arthur Conan Doyle, Wednesday, February 9, 2 p.m. Bob Hartmann will introduce Arthur Conan Doyle, creator of the redoubtable Sherlock Holmes. Refreshments will be served.

• Mad About Mysteries: Arthur Conan Doyle, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2 p.m. A repeat of the program presented February 9.

• Bookmarks at the Museum, Girl in a Blue Dress, Thursday, February 17, 2 p.m. Gaynor Arnold’s first novel, Girl in a Blue Dress, is an intimate look at the woman behind one of literature’s most esteemed men, Charles Dickens. Arnold explores the roles of marriage, motherhood and celebrity in Victorian England. Reviewed by LuAnne DePriest. Refreshments served.

• Meet the Author: Heather Augustyn, Ska: An Oral History, Sunday, February 20, 2 p.m. The Times of Northwest Indiana correspondent and local resident Heather Augustyn will discuss her new book Ska: An Oral History. The book tells the story of ska music and its development from Jamaica to England, where the music took on a distinctively different tone, and finally to the rest of the world. Through the words of over 30 legendary artists, gleaned from over a decade of interviews, the story of ska music is finally told by those who were there. Refreshments will be served.

• Exhibit Opening: New and Noteworthy: Recent Museum Acquisitions, Friday, February 25, 1-5 p.m. This new exhibit will highlight a selection of the beautiful, interesting and unusual artifacts donated to the museum since January, 2008. Refreshments will be served.