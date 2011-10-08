Region historian James Lane wins state award

Dr. James Lane, the preeminent historian of Northwest Indiana, is the winner
of the Indiana Historical Society’s (IHS) 2012 Dorothy Riker Hoosier
Historian Award.
Lane will receive the award during IHS’s annual Founders Day event on Dec. 3
at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center in Indianapolis.
The Dorothy Riker Hoosier Historian Award is presented to a historian who
has made distinguished contributions to the field of historical scholarship
and/or the affairs and activities of IHS.
Lane has demonstrated devotion in researching, teaching, and publicizing the
unique history of the Northwest Indiana’s Calumet Region. Lane taught
Indiana history at Indiana University Northwest, where he introduced
countless students to the state’s and region’s history.
Lane has authored several books, including Gary: A Pictorial History, and
his first book, City of the Century: A History of Gary, Indiana, served as
the first comprehensive history of the Steel City since its founding in
1906.
For almost 30 years, Lane has annually produced an invaluable local history
magazine, Steel Shavings, which offers valuable historical information and
insight into the history of Indiana’s Calumet Region. After his retirement
in 2007, Lane released in 2011 the 41st volume in the series, which contains
excerpts from his blog “Northwest Indiana Historian James B. Lane.”
Co-editor of the Calumet Regional Archives, Lane also offers his time
editing, guiding, and critiquing the work of others. Lane also helped edit
Henry Farag’s book, The Signal—a story of music, family, and culture in
Gary. Farag gives credit to Lane’s enthusiasm and encouragement for helping
to see him through. His most recent book, Valor: The American Odyssey of Roy
Dominguez, is an autobiography of Rogelio Dominguez “as told to James B.
Lane.”