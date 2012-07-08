Prehistoric exhibit at county museum of history highlights early natural formations and mammals

Before there were Chesterton, Portage, Valparaiso or Kouts, before Native
American settlers, Porter County -- like most of the world at the time --
had a lot of ice around.
There were other things around too that were a little more peculiar – a big
cat with 12-inch long canines and a ground sloth the size of an elephant.
In its newest featured exhibit, “Prehistoric Porter County”, the Porter
County Museum of History in downtown Valparaiso gives visitors a personal
tour of what the county was like more than 50,000 years ago and the lost but
not forgotten beasts like the 10-foot tall Mastodon and the short-faced
bear.
Museum Director Kevin Pazour said the idea for the exhibit started more than
a year ago when members of the Porter County Historical Society wanted to
give residents a better idea of how their community was formed, from the
beginning, before written history.
“Everything we do at the museum is to show how Porter County fits into the
big picture,” Pazour said. “We have natural, local and military history
exhibits that show how we fit in, not just in our community, but the global
community.”
The trip back in time starts with shelves of primitive tools used by the
Native American tribes that inhabited Porter County for centuries. There are
quite a few pointed arrowheads to see and stone carvings believed to be more
than 7,000 years old. Although not original to Porter County, the display
features a 12,000 year-old stone carving from the Inuit tribes who crossed
the land bridge from Asia into Alaska and Northern Canada.
From the southwest tribes is an artifact a little more modern to our time –
an eagle talon necklace comprised of silver, turquoise and an eagle talon
circa 1870.
Next, visitors can make their way down what appears to be a dark, porous
cave into the dawn of mammals. It may be difficult to believe you are in
50,000 B.C. but it may be more difficult to believe you are in the former
Porter County Jail. Museum volunteers have transformed the cell quarters
into caverns complete with stalactites and stalagmites.
To give it a chilly effect, the path through the cave is lit with black
light UV as wanderers are asked riddle clues leading to the identity of
mammals which inhabited the area.
As you make your way around, skull replicas of the Saber-toothed cat, the
29-foot long giant ground sloth that could grow to 4 tons in weight, the
dire wolf, and an early species of the peccary that bears a resemblance, but
is not an ancestor to, the modern-day pig.
Nearby are the great grandparents of the ox called the Musk Ox, an ice age
survivor, and more familiar specimens that are still very much a part of our
outdoor world -- the coyote, the mink, the beaver and the muskrat.
Designers of the Prehistoric hallways were Zach Gipson, a Chesterton native,
and Garth A. Conrad of LaPorte. The two designers were also responsible for
the museum’s previous temporary exhibits: “Tools of the Trade,” which has
been extended until the end of this year, and “Masks” – the museum’s first
temporary exhibit -- which ran last fall.
Last but certainly not least in the exhibit are the bones of Mastodons found
here in Porter County.
Pazour said there have been three reported instances of Mastodon fossils
found in the boundaries of the county. The first took place in 1911 near
Koselke Ditch in Washington Twp. followed in 1949 by another discovery on a
Boone Grove Farm with a more complete set of bones and tusks.
The next Mastodon remains showed up just outside of Hebron fairly recently
in 2004 and were given to the Indiana State Museum.
“Who knows what you’ll find in your own backyard,” said Pazour.
Drawing a pattern, Pazour said the best chance to find Mastodon bones or any
other prehistoric ice-age creature would be close to waterways. He said the
lands along the Kankakee River have seen the most success.
Slightly different from Woolly Mammoths, who were ground grazers, Mastodons
died out nearly 20,000 years ago in the final stages of the last ice age.
But even before that, at about 50,000 B.C., glaciers spread across Porter
County. While this was happening throughout many places on the globe, Porter
County is unique in the fact that glaciers stopped halfway through the
county producing sand hills and glacial tills like the Valparaiso Moraine
and the fertile runoff soils of the Kankakee River.
The Moraine not only rises in Valparaiso but wraps around Wisconsin to
Michigan. It was formed at the end of the Wisconsin glaciations.
Pazour said the Prehistoric exhibit will run until the museum relocates to
the former Valparaiso police station a half a block away, probably in the
next two years.
The exhibit will continue to be a work-in-progress as more fossil replicas
are added. The giant land sloth and short-faced bear skull replicas are the
newest additions having just arrived last week.
Each fossil is a replica except for the Mastodon bones.
The replicas are created by a company in California which specializes in
taking models from real-life fossils, said museum volunteer Paula Ramos.
Pazour said acquiring real fossils is out of reach for the museum’s budget
and the replicas help illustrate the different mammals that once roamed the
area.
Joanne Urschel, secretary for the Porter County Historical Society, said the
exhibit holds something of interest for every resident in Porter County. The
Historical Society promotes the message that the museum is for all Porter
County residents.
“We’re not only looking at the Ice Age but the entire Porter County
experience,” said Urschel.
War collections
to be updated
The museum’s
current undertaking is to renovate the war exhibits, specifically the
collection of WWII artifacts.
Other war
exhibits include the American Civil War and a combined World War I and
Spanish-American War exhibit.
Much of the
renovation will be complete by the museum’s open house on Sept. 8 for the
Valparaiso Popcorn Festival.
The museum,
located at 153 Franklin Street in Valparaiso next to Courthouse Square, is
open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 5
p.m. on Sundays.