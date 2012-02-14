New exhibit to highlight local fire departments

The Westchester Township History Museum will celebrate the history of local fire departments with a new exhibit, which will have its opening reception on Feb. 18 from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Fire Departments of Westchester Township exhibit details the beginnings of the three town departments -- Chesterton, Porter, and Burns Harbor -- and recognizes the volunteer firefighters of Dune Acres as well as the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore Fire Management program. In appreciation of the help they have given to Westchester Township, the volunteer fire departments of Liberty and Pine Townships will also be acknowledged.

In addition to telling the stories of the departments, the museum will display artifacts that trace the development of the departments and their equipment. Old and new technologies come together in the exhibit to illustrate changes in fire fighting safety and techniques.

A special portion of the exhibit will honor the past and current fire chiefs of Chesterton, Porter, and Burns Harbor Fire Departments. A slideshow will display photographs of various chiefs, including a portion of the CFD’s video of former chief Warren “Skip” Highwood’s funeral.

The exhibit is the first by new museum curator Serena Sutliff. The exhibit would not have been possible without the help of the town fire departments and firefighters, especially CFD Deputy Chief John Jarka and Captain Tony Coslett, who both loaned personal artifacts to the museum for display.

The exhibit runs through Sunday, April 29.