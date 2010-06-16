Lost Tourist Attractions of the Dunes exhibit to open

Once upon a time, Chesterton had its own ocean liner in the tiny town of Littleville. Ogden Dunes had a 200-foot tall ski jump and Porter had a planetarium.

On June 20, the Westchester Township History Museum will celebrate these early businesses with the opening of a new exhibit entitled “Lost Tourist Attractions of the Dunes.” The opening will feature tours of the new exhibit and amusement park refreshments, including popcorn, lemonade and cotton candy. The exhibit will remain on display through the end of August.

The exhibit includes photographs and memorabilia of the major tourist attractions in the Duneland area from the early 20th century through 1990, when the popular amusement park, Enchanted Forest, closed its gates for the last time.

The exhibit also includes photographs and menus from three restaurants popular with tourists of the past: The Spa, The Bailly Homestead Restaurant, and the Red Lantern. A number of area tourist hotels of the early 20th century are also included in the exhibit. A map with locations of the various attractions will be available as a handout.

The Westchester Township History Museum is an educational and cultural service of the Westchester Public Library. The museum, housed in the historic Brown Mansion at 700 W. Porter Ave. is open 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday or by appointment by calling 983-9715.