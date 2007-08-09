Help preserve local history at Chesterton Cemetery

The Chesterton Cemetery Board of Directors invites local service groups,
families and individuals to “adopt a monument” and help maintain the
cemetery’s historical significance.
The first burial in the cemetery was in 1837 and many of the oldest
monuments are in need of immediate care. Others are in need of restoration
or refurbishing.
The cemetery board of directors recently discussed a plan to allow those
interested to participate in the upkeep and preservation of the cemetery’s
monuments and headstones. In many cases, there is no family member to take
on such a project.
Interested individuals or groups may call 926-3091 for more information on
how they can help upkeep and preserve a part of Chesterton’s past.
Stonehugger Cemetery Restoration, a firm from Nashville, Ind., has done
restoration projects in historic cemeteries and is willing to assist in
Chesterton, according to the cemetery board, which is made up of seven
individuals who oversee the day-to-day operations.
“The cemetery has been used as the final resting place for generations of
people who call Chesterton home. Good management and wise planning have
added land as it became available and have maintained the cemetery grounds.
A pleasant walk along the winding roads and paths can be a way to learn a
little of the history of the area through the lives of those who were here
before us,” according to a statement submitted by the cemetery board.