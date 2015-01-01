Duneland Historical Society remembers educator and principal F.M. Goldsborough

Students of F. M.
Goldsborough and people whose parents were his students were in the audience
when Robert Goldsborough spoke about his grandfather at the Duneland
Historical Society’s October meeting.
Ann Swanson
Hokanson told of being his student (class of 1930) and later a teacher when
he was principal. Others shared memories which showed what a beloved and
respected teacher he was.
The Goldsborough
family tree has five Roberts but only one Fay Morse. He was born in 1877 in
Michigan and died while teaching a math class at Chesterton High school
December 9, 1954. His grandson was a senior in high school when F.M. died.
He started teaching
at age 19 and, going to school summers, earned a Bachelor of Science degree
from Valparaiso University. His subjects were math, physics and chemistry.
His second degree was a Bachelor of Arts also from Valparaiso University
earned in 1922.
Before teaching in
Chesterton he taught at Jackson Township where the school building was
destroyed by a tornado. This was the second time at that location that a
tornado had hit a school. F.M. told the Jackson area residents to build
somewhere else next time and they did.
He married his wife
Jane in 1901 and they moved to Chesterton in 1905, when the population was
about 1,400. They lived on Fourth Street and had one son, Robert, father of
the speaker. F.M. became principal of what was at one time called
Westchester High School and is now Chesterton High School. In 1941 he
returned to the classroom and taught for 13 more years. His grandson said he
was replaced as principal because he did not have a Master’s degree.
The speaker gave
examples of F. M.’s sense of humor, his love of sports, travel and gardening
and his involvement in the community, especially the Methodist Church and
Chesterton Lions Club, where he was a charter member. Robert said F. M. got
his first car in the 1930s and was nicknamed Sprocket or Sprock because he
rode a bicycle.
The gymnasium at
Chesterton Middle School (formerly Chesterton High School) is named for him.
Posted 10/20/2015