Chesterton United Methodist Church celebrates 150 years

Since 1862, Chesterton United Methodist Church has been a presence of love
and service to the Chesterton community.
Special 150-year celebrations are being planned for the entire year with
Sunday, May 20 kicking off a series of three concerts featuring the
different music styles of the church.
Sunday’s concert begins at 4:30 p.m. with the Hand Bell Choir, Guitar Choir
and Chancel Choir participating. The concerts are free and open to the
public.
The church will celebrate in June with a walk through town, highlighting
town buildings and sites from their history.
In July an outdoor concert will be presented featuring “2 Days Today” (Youth
Praise Band) and the Praise Band from the “Open Door” contemporary worship
service.
The final concert will be an organ concert on November 11 following a
“Homecoming Celebration.”
To inquire about upcoming activities, please contact the church at 926-1478
or visit the website,
www.chestertonumc.org
Chesterton United Methodist Church is at the corner of Porter Ave. and 2nd
Street in Chesterton.