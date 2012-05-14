Chesterton United Methodist Church celebrates 150 years

Since 1862, Chesterton United Methodist Church has been a presence of love and service to the Chesterton community.

Special 150-year celebrations are being planned for the entire year with Sunday, May 20 kicking off a series of three concerts featuring the different music styles of the church.

Sunday’s concert begins at 4:30 p.m. with the Hand Bell Choir, Guitar Choir and Chancel Choir participating. The concerts are free and open to the public.

The church will celebrate in June with a walk through town, highlighting town buildings and sites from their history.

In July an outdoor concert will be presented featuring “2 Days Today” (Youth Praise Band) and the Praise Band from the “Open Door” contemporary worship service.

The final concert will be an organ concert on November 11 following a “Homecoming Celebration.”

To inquire about upcoming activities, please contact the church at 926-1478 or visit the website, www.chestertonumc.org

Chesterton United Methodist Church is at the corner of Porter Ave. and 2nd Street in Chesterton.