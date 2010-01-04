Chesterton Tribune begins 127th year today

Duneland’s community newspaper, the Chesterton Tribune, is beginning Volume 127 today marking 126 years of continuous publication since Arthur Bowser published the first issue dated April 2, 1884.

Publication daily week began 49 years ago in 1961. Since then the Tribune has missed publishing twice. The first was during the big snow of 1967 and the second in 1998 when a blizzard knocked out power for a full day.

Other Tribune anniversaries: Eighty-two years since the paper was purchased by Warren R. Canright in 1928 and thirty-two years for Echoes of the Past in its present form.

Also this year: chestertontribune.com will mark ten years of offering a sampling of stories from the printed paper on the Web.

Chesterton Tribune back issues are preserved on microfilm and are available at the Westchester Public Library.