Chesterton Tribune begins 127th year today

Duneland’s community newspaper, the Chesterton Tribune, is beginning
Volume 127 today marking 126 years of continuous publication since Arthur
Bowser published the first issue dated April 2, 1884.
Publication
daily week began 49 years ago in 1961. Since then the Tribune has
missed publishing twice. The first was during the big snow of 1967 and the
second in 1998 when a blizzard knocked out power for a full day.
Other Tribune
anniversaries: Eighty-two years since the paper was purchased by Warren R.
Canright in 1928 and thirty-two years for Echoes of the Past in its present
form.
Also this year:
chestertontribune.com will mark ten years of offering a sampling of stories
from the printed paper on the Web.
Chesterton
Tribune back issues are preserved on microfilm and are available at the
Westchester Public Library.